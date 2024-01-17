East Carolina vs. Rice January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's AAC slate includes the East Carolina Pirates (8-4) against the Rice Owls (6-5), at 11:00 AM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
East Carolina vs. Rice Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other East Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Danae McNeal: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Amiya Joyner: 11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 5.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Karina Gordon: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rice Players to Watch
- Dominique Ennis: 13.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.