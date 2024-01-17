Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) against the Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Fordham Game Information

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Bobby Durkin: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Reed Bailey: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK David Skogman: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor Kochera: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

Abdou Tsimbila: 10.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK Japhet Medor: 13.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyle Rose: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Richardson: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Davidson vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank 160th 76.2 Points Scored 71.9 257th 255th 73.9 Points Allowed 66.0 72nd 79th 39.1 Rebounds 34.8 253rd 25th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 8.4 244th 109th 8.3 3pt Made 8.4 100th 165th 13.8 Assists 13.3 202nd 315th 13.6 Turnovers 9.9 43rd

