The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Game Information

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Tre'Von Spillers: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Donovan Gregory: 14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Abson: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK CJ Huntley: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

Dwon Odom: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Toneari Lane: 12.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leslie Nkereuwem: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 88th 78.6 Points Scored 79.9 68th 25th 63.3 Points Allowed 74.3 262nd 16th 42.5 Rebounds 38.4 107th 96th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.6 70th 210th 7.3 3pt Made 7.4 195th 66th 15.8 Assists 13.3 202nd 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 9.3 23rd

