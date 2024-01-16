The Western Carolina Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) play the Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Western Carolina vs. Samford Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Vonterius Woolbright: 21.3 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.3 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tre Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Bernard Pelote: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 14.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Rylan Jones: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Campbell: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Western Carolina vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank 125th 77.4 Points Scored 90.1 6th 82nd 66.4 Points Allowed 74.9 275th 67th 39.6 Rebounds 38.7 96th 226th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 10.2 96th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 11.1 6th 282nd 12.1 Assists 20.4 4th 52nd 10.1 Turnovers 14.3 340th

