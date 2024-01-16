Tuesday's ACC slate includes the NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC), at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Information

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 14.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Kevin Miller: 16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Sallis: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Efton Reid: 9 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

DJ Horne: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wake Forest vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank 114th 77.8 Points Scored 81.5 52nd 120th 68.8 Points Allowed 68.7 119th 165th 36.8 Rebounds 34.4 275th 109th 10 Off. Rebounds 7.2 317th 160th 7.7 3pt Made 8.3 109th 193rd 13.4 Assists 12.5 252nd 11th 8.8 Turnovers 9.7 37th

