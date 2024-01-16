Wake Forest vs. NC State January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's ACC slate includes the NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC), at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 14.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Efton Reid: 9 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. NC State Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|Wake Forest AVG
|Wake Forest Rank
|114th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|81.5
|52nd
|120th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|68.7
|119th
|165th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|34.4
|275th
|109th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|317th
|160th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|109th
|193rd
|13.4
|Assists
|12.5
|252nd
|11th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|9.7
|37th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.