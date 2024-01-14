The Louisville Cardinals (12-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) in a matchup of ACC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wake Forest vs. Louisville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaia Harrison: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Malaya Cowles: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexandria Scruggs: 7.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Alyssa Andrews: 3.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Players to Watch

Olivia Cochran: 11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Kiki Jefferson: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Nyla Harris: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nina Rickards: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sydney Taylor: 9.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.