UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) meet the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.
UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 20.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 19.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christian Ray: 8.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cavan Reilly: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Stat Comparison
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|Delaware AVG
|Delaware Rank
|17th
|85.8
|Points Scored
|77.2
|128th
|246th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|192nd
|234th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|35.2
|239th
|220th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|300th
|46th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|7.1
|229th
|208th
|13.2
|Assists
|15.4
|82nd
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|10.0
|51st
