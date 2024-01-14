The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) meet the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 20.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

20.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Donovan Newby: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 19.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Christian Ray: 8.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalun Trent: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Cavan Reilly: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

UNC Wilmington Rank UNC Wilmington AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 17th 85.8 Points Scored 77.2 128th 246th 73.6 Points Allowed 71.4 192nd 234th 35.4 Rebounds 35.2 239th 220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 300th 46th 9.4 3pt Made 7.1 229th 208th 13.2 Assists 15.4 82nd 3rd 8.3 Turnovers 10.0 51st

