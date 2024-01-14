Sunday's CAA slate includes the Elon Phoenix (4-9) facing the William & Mary Tribe (4-7) at 1:00 PM ET.

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

Maraja Pass: 10.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Iycez Adams: 9.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Regina Walton: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Ajia James: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ava Leroux: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

Nylah Young: 16.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Bella Nascimento: 13.8 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kayla Rolph: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cassidy Geddes: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kayla Beckwith: 4.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

