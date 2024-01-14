Davidson vs. Fordham January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (11-1) play a fellow A-10 squad, the Fordham Rams (5-8), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
Davidson vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Davidson Players to Watch
- Millie Prior: 11.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Charlise Dunn: 11.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Issy Morgan: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maddie Plank: 5.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
- Taylor Donaldson: 18.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matilda Flood: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Emy Hayford: 11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maranda Nyborg: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Mandy McGurk: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
