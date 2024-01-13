Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10) against the Wofford Terriers (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina vs. Wofford Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Burton: 7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chelsea Wooten: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zanoria Cruz: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Audrey Meyers: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wofford Players to Watch

Rachael Rose: 20.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Maddie Heiss: 14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Evangelia Paulk: 7.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Annabelle Schultz: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Indiya Clarke: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

