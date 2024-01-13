UNC Greensboro vs. Furman January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4) versus the Furman Paladins (8-6), at 2:00 PM ET.
UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Jayde Gamble: 12.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ayanna Khalfani: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Khalis Cain: 6.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Isys Grady: 10.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Furman Players to Watch
- Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
