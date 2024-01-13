Saturday's ACC schedule includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot: 14.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK RJ Davis: 21.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Ingram Harrison: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Cormac Ryan: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Elliot Cadeau: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Players to Watch

Judah Mintz: 19.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK JJ Starling: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Maliq Brown: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Quadir Copeland: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Taylor: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison

North Carolina Rank North Carolina AVG Syracuse AVG Syracuse Rank 14th 86.3 Points Scored 78.4 104th 241st 73.3 Points Allowed 70.4 165th 104th 38.4 Rebounds 38.0 125th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 209th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 7.1 228th 128th 14.3 Assists 14.1 141st 42nd 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 181st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.