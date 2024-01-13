North Carolina vs. Syracuse January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) versus the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC), at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot: 14.8 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- RJ Davis: 21.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elliot Cadeau: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Judah Mintz: 19.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 8.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Quadir Copeland: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Taylor: 7.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison
|North Carolina Rank
|North Carolina AVG
|Syracuse AVG
|Syracuse Rank
|14th
|86.3
|Points Scored
|78.4
|104th
|241st
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|70.4
|165th
|104th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|38.0
|125th
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.1
|228th
|128th
|14.3
|Assists
|14.1
|141st
|42nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|181st
