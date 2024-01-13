Saturday's Big South slate includes the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-6) meeting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-12) at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Gardner-Webb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Anaya Harris: 4.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Tilda Sjokvist: 11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryanna Brady: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Mara Neira: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Ashley Carrillo: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Christina Kline: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.