Saturday's CAA slate includes the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) against the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Elon vs. Drexel Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Max Mackinnon: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rob Higgins: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Sam Sherry: 8.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK LA Pratt: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Justin Moore: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Elon Rank Elon AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 61st 80.5 Points Scored 70.5 280th 305th 76.8 Points Allowed 63.6 32nd 217th 35.9 Rebounds 41.5 25th 198th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 11.5 38th 95th 8.4 3pt Made 5.5 326th 169th 13.7 Assists 11.8 305th 174th 11.7 Turnovers 11.9 196th

