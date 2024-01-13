Saturday's AAC schedule includes the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) against the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

East Carolina vs. SMU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other East Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Ezra Ausar: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Bobby Pettiford: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Walker: 5.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Players to Watch

Zhuric Phelps: 14.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Chuck Harris: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samuell Williamson: 8.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyreek Smith: 7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 8.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. SMU Stat Comparison

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank 198th 74.2 Points Scored 76.4 149th 152nd 70 Points Allowed 62.2 15th 175th 36.8 Rebounds 40.4 49th 39th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 57th 245th 6.8 3pt Made 7.8 154th 279th 12.2 Assists 16.2 54th 86th 10.7 Turnovers 12.2 219th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.