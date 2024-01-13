Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Players to Watch

Kyle Filipowski: 18.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Jeremy Roach: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared McCain: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Mark Mitchell: 11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyrese Proctor: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Georgia Tech AVG Georgia Tech Rank 33rd 83.3 Points Scored 71.7 261st 87th 66.7 Points Allowed 71.1 180th 214th 36.0 Rebounds 42.1 20th 226th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 12.1 22nd 165th 7.7 3pt Made 6.7 255th 36th 16.8 Assists 13.1 218th 5th 8.4 Turnovers 12.3 229th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.