Duke vs. Georgia Tech January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 18.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared McCain: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Duke vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|33rd
|83.3
|Points Scored
|71.7
|261st
|87th
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|180th
|214th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|42.1
|20th
|226th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|22nd
|165th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.7
|255th
|36th
|16.8
|Assists
|13.1
|218th
|5th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|229th
