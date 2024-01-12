Friday's CAA slate includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-9) meeting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Evan Miller: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Taylor Henderson: 13.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kylah Silver: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Mary Ferrito: 3.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northeastern Players to Watch

Derin Erdogan: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Deja Bristol: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Gemima Motema: 9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Asha Parker: 8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Vizza: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.