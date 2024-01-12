Queens vs. Stetson January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's ASUN slate includes the Queens Royals (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) meeting the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Queens vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- AJ McKee: 17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 24.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 10.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 10.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Queens vs. Stetson Stat Comparison
|Queens Rank
|Queens AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|61st
|80.7
|Points Scored
|78.6
|100th
|350th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|154th
|58th
|40.1
|Rebounds
|36.5
|188th
|99th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|185th
|18th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|10.1
|18th
|104th
|14.8
|Assists
|15.7
|73rd
|172nd
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.6
|84th
