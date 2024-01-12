Friday's CAA schedule includes the Campbell Camels (7-4) against the Elon Phoenix (3-9) at 7:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Elon Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Audrey Fuller: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

Maraja Pass: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Iycez Adams: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Regina Walton: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Ajia James: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Ava Leroux: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

