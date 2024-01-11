Western Carolina vs. Furman January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (8-6) face a fellow SoCon squad, the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-10), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Carolina vs. Furman Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Jada Burton: 7.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Audrey Meyers: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Furman Players to Watch
- Jada Session: 14.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kate Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sydney Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tate Walters: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.