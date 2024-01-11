Wake Forest vs. Syracuse January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ACC slate includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) playing the Syracuse Orange (10-1) at 11:30 AM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Dyaisha Fair: 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alaina Rice: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alyssa Latham: 10.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Georgia Woolley: 16.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyra Wood: 8.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.