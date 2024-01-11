Thursday's CAA slate includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2, 0-0 CAA) versus the Monmouth Hawks (7-5, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UNC Wilmington vs. Monmouth Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shykeim Phillips: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nick Farrar: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Players to Watch

  • Xander Rice: 19.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jack Collins: 11.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikita Konstantynovskyi: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaret Valencia: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jakari Spence: 5.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Wilmington Rank UNC Wilmington AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 61.7 355th
35th 64.3 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
271st 33.2 Rebounds 32.9 280th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th
310th 6.1 3pt Made 4.1 362nd
338th 10.7 Assists 12.0 268th
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.