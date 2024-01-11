Queens (NC) vs. Jacksonville January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Queens (NC) vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Queens (NC) Players to Watch
- Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordyn Weaver: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alexandria Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kinley Brown: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
