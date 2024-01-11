The Queens (NC) Royals (5-7) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Queens (NC) vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Adia Brisker: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kinley Brown: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jacksonville Players to Watch

Edyn Battle: 19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Jalisa Dunlap: 8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sana'a Garrett: 4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

