N.C. A&T vs. Drexel January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) play the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on FloHoops.
N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Justin Moore: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|298th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|70.5
|281st
|360th
|84.6
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|34th
|354th
|30.8
|Rebounds
|41.5
|26th
|242nd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|34th
|237th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|5.5
|329th
|282nd
|12.1
|Assists
|11.8
|297th
|38th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|197th
