The Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA opponent, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-4, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Max Mackinnon: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Sherry: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Rob Higgins: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ben Burnham: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reyne Smith: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 125th 77.1 Points Scored 80.4 69th 292nd 75.8 Points Allowed 76.7 305th 79th 39.2 Rebounds 36.3 202nd 24th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 9.3 175th 32nd 9.7 3pt Made 8.5 90th 159th 13.8 Assists 13.7 166th 118th 11.1 Turnovers 11.7 174th

