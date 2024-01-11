Campbell vs. Delaware January 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-4, 0-0 CAA) face a fellow CAA team, the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Campbell vs. Delaware Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Players to Watch
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kotov: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gediminas Mokseckas: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 19.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Christian Ray: 8.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 11.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Niels Lane: 7.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Campbell vs. Delaware Stat Comparison
|Campbell Rank
|Campbell AVG
|Delaware AVG
|Delaware Rank
|315th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|76.8
|133rd
|21st
|62.8
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|162nd
|331st
|32.6
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|329th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|278th
|309th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.1
|224th
|245th
|12.6
|Assists
|15.1
|96th
|220th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.2
|55th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.