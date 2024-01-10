Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) against the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. NC State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot: 15.1 PTS, 11 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK

15.1 PTS, 11 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK RJ Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

21.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Ingram Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Cormac Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

DJ Horne: 15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jayden Taylor: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Carolina vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 77th 79.8 Points Scored 84.5 24th 157th 70.2 Points Allowed 74.5 269th 198th 36.4 Rebounds 37.7 130th 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 126th 8.1 3pt Made 7.8 147th 144th 14.1 Assists 13.8 161st 17th 9.2 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

