Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) against the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. NC State Game Information

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot: 15.1 PTS, 11 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ingram Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne: 15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jayden Taylor: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Carolina vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank
77th 79.8 Points Scored 84.5 24th
157th 70.2 Points Allowed 74.5 269th
198th 36.4 Rebounds 37.7 130th
141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
126th 8.1 3pt Made 7.8 147th
144th 14.1 Assists 13.8 161st
17th 9.2 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

