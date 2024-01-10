North Carolina vs. NC State January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) against the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. NC State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot: 15.1 PTS, 11 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.7 BLK
- RJ Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 11.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
NC State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne: 15 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 13 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Carolina vs. NC State Stat Comparison
|NC State Rank
|NC State AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|77th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|84.5
|24th
|157th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|269th
|198th
|36.4
|Rebounds
|37.7
|130th
|141st
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|152nd
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|147th
|144th
|14.1
|Assists
|13.8
|161st
|17th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
