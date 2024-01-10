Wednesday's Big South schedule includes the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-7) versus the High Point Panthers (5-7) at 6:30 PM ET.

High Point vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

High Point Players to Watch

Lauren Bevis: 15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Nakyah Terrell: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Callie Scheier: 5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Anna Haeger: 6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaila Lee: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Lalmani Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Bruce: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamaya Blanks: 5.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

