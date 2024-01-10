The Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the East Carolina Pirates (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Temple Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

RJ Felton: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Ezra Ausar: 13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Bobby Pettiford: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Walker: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

East Carolina vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Temple Rank Temple AVG East Carolina AVG East Carolina Rank 209th 73.9 Points Scored 74.5 192nd 239th 73.2 Points Allowed 68.7 122nd 85th 39.0 Rebounds 36.7 182nd 60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.8 60th 78th 8.7 3pt Made 6.9 237th 306th 11.6 Assists 12.6 244th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 10.4 70th

