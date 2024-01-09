Wake Forest vs. Florida State January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (6-5, 0-1 ACC) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game will be available on ACC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Andrew Carr: 15.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kevin Miller: 17.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Sallis: 18.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State Players to Watch
- Jamir Watkins: 12.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Baba: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- De'Ante Green: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wake Forest vs. Florida State Stat Comparison
|Florida State Rank
|Florida State AVG
|Wake Forest AVG
|Wake Forest Rank
|147th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|80.9
|58th
|243rd
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|68.4
|117th
|179th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|34.1
|280th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|324th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|107th
|170th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.4
|256th
|236th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.0
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.