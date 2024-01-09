Tuesday's contest between the New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC) going head to head at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 74-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of New Mexico, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:30 PM ET on January 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UNLV vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

UNLV vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 74, UNLV 73

Spread & Total Prediction for UNLV vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: New Mexico (-1.1)

New Mexico (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

UNLV has a 5-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to New Mexico, who is 9-4-0 ATS. The Rebels have hit the over in seven games, while Lobos games have gone over four times. UNLV is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while New Mexico has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels average 76.2 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (115th in college basketball). They have a +102 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

UNLV loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It is collecting 35.2 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.4 per outing.

UNLV makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from deep (186th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 33.1%.

The Rebels' 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 144th in college basketball, and the 86.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 97th in college basketball.

UNLV wins the turnover battle by 2.9 per game, committing 10.6 (85th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

New Mexico Performance Insights

The Lobos have a +235 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. They're putting up 82.9 points per game, 33rd in college basketball, and are giving up 67.3 per outing to rank 93rd in college basketball.

New Mexico wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It records 40.2 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8.

New Mexico hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) at a 34.9% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from deep.

New Mexico has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball), 6.2 fewer than the 16.3 it forces (13th in college basketball).

