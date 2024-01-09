Duke vs. Pittsburgh January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) against the Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC), at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 15.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared McCain: 10.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Blake Hinson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ishmael Leggett: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlton Carrington: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zach Austin: 7.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Guillermo Diaz Graham: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Duke AVG
|Duke Rank
|55th
|81.1
|Points Scored
|81.3
|52nd
|29th
|63.4
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|78th
|17th
|42.4
|Rebounds
|35.5
|233rd
|33rd
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|24th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|69th
|15.8
|Assists
|16.2
|55th
|32nd
|9.5
|Turnovers
|8.4
|5th
