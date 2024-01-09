Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) aim to extend a six-game winning run when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Petersen Events Center. The contest airs on ESPN.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Duke (-5.5)
|145.5
|-205
|+168
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Duke has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.
- Pittsburgh has covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this year.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this year.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- Duke is ninth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Blue Devils have had the 37th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1100 at the start to +2200.
- Duke has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
