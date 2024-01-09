The Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) aim to extend a six-game winning run when they visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Petersen Events Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline FanDuel Duke (-5.5) 145.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Duke has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

Pittsburgh has covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this year.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 15 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Duke is ninth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Blue Devils have had the 37th-biggest change this season, dropping from +1100 at the start to +2200.

Duke has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.