Tuesday's contest between the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) and Pittsburgh Panthers (10-5, 1-3 ACC) matching up at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Pittsburgh 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Pittsburgh

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-2.0)

Duke (-2.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Pittsburgh has compiled an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Duke is 7-6-0. The Panthers are 10-5-0 and the Blue Devils are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. Pittsburgh has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. Duke has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game (posting 82.4 points per game, 36th in college basketball, and allowing 66.1 per outing, 69th in college basketball) and have a +228 scoring differential.

Duke wins the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. It collects 35.9 rebounds per game, 208th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.2.

Duke knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 36.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Duke has committed 8.7 turnovers per game (11th in college basketball), 4.2 fewer than the 12.9 it forces (99th in college basketball).

