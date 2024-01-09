The Rhode Island Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) aim to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Davidson vs. Rhode Island matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Davidson Moneyline Rhode Island Moneyline

Davidson vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

Davidson has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

Rhode Island has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this year.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this year.

Davidson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), Davidson is 101st in the country. It is far below that, 114th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Wildcats' national championship odds the same now (+100000) compared to the start of the season (+100000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Davidson has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

