North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Sanderson High School vs. Knightdale High School Game - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sanderson High School is away from home versus Knightdale High School at 5:15 PM ET on Monday, January 8.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanderson vs. Knightdale Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- Location: Knightdale, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.