Rockingham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Rockingham County, North Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockingham County High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
