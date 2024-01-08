On Monday, January 8, starting at 7:30 PM ET, Reidsville Senior High School will play Rockingham County High School in Reidsville, NC.

Rockingham Co. vs. RSHS Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Reidsville, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

