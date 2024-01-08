There is an intriguing high school matchup -- Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs. Providence High School -- in Charlotte, NC on Monday, January 8, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!

Providence vs. Berry Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mecklenburg County Games Today

Victory Christian Center School at Winston Salem Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

