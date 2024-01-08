Monday's contest between the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) and Norfolk State Spartans (10-7, 1-0 MEAC) squaring off at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina Central, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on January 8.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 71, Norfolk State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-2.9)

North Carolina Central (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

North Carolina Central has an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Norfolk State, who is 8-5-0 ATS. The Eagles are 6-6-0 and the Spartans are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the past 10 contests, North Carolina Central is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Norfolk State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MEAC Predictions

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles average 77.6 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per outing (106th in college basketball). They have a +151 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The 35.1 rebounds per game North Carolina Central averages rank 238th in the country, and are 1.3 fewer than the 36.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

North Carolina Central makes 7 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (252nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make while shooting 27% from beyond the arc.

The Eagles average 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (141st in college basketball), and allow 85 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball).

North Carolina Central has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.3 per game (137th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (36th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.