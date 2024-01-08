Nick Richards' Charlotte Hornets face the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Richards, in his previous game (January 5 loss against the Bulls), produced four points and 12 rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Richards, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.7 9.0 Rebounds 9.5 7.3 8.9 Assists -- 0.7 1.3 PRA -- 16.7 19.2 PR -- 16 17.9



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Bulls

Richards has taken 5.0 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 4.6% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Richards' opponents, the Bulls, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Bulls concede 111.5 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Bulls concede 44.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have conceded 27.2 per contest, 22nd in the NBA.

Nick Richards vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2024 27 4 12 1 0 0 0 12/6/2023 28 6 11 0 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.