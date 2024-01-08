Miles Bridges is a player to watch when the Charlotte Hornets (8-25) and the Chicago Bulls (16-21) go head to head at Spectrum Center on Monday. Gametime is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-CHI

BSSE, NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets' Last Game

On Friday, the Bulls beat the Hornets 104-91, led by Coby White with 22 points (plus six assists and 10 rebounds). Bridges was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 28 points while adding two assists and five rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 28 5 2 0 0 3 Terry Rozier 15 4 7 1 0 1 Cody Martin 13 5 2 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 7.1 assists and 3.8 boards per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bridges posts 20.4 points, 7 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

P.J. Washington is posting 13 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 boards per game.

Brandon Miller puts up 14.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Nick Richards posts 8.7 points, 7.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Watch Rozier, DeMar DeRozan and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 18.3 6.3 3.1 0.8 0.8 2 Terry Rozier 18 3.5 5.2 0.9 0.3 1.8 Nick Richards 9 8.9 1.3 0.6 1.1 0 P.J. Washington 11 5 2 1.1 0.3 1.3 Brandon Miller 11.4 2.4 1.6 0.4 0.4 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.