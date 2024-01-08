Hornets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (16-21) on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.5.
Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-6.5
|216.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 24 of 33 games this season.
- Charlotte has a 229.5-point average over/under in its outings this season, 13.0 more points than this game's total.
- Charlotte has gone 14-19-0 ATS this season.
- The Hornets have come away with seven wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Charlotte has a record of 3-15, a 16.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info
Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|24
|64.9%
|109.1
|218.6
|111.5
|231.6
|221.7
|Hornets
|24
|72.7%
|109.5
|218.6
|120.1
|231.6
|228.8
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .389 (7-11-0).
- The Hornets score only two fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bulls give up (111.5).
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Charlotte is 9-8 against the spread and 7-10 overall.
Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|14-19
|9-12
|17-16
|Bulls
|18-19
|3-0
|18-19
Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Hornets
|Bulls
|109.5
|109.1
|27
|28
|9-8
|6-0
|7-10
|5-1
|120.1
|111.5
|25
|6
|2-1
|9-5
|1-2
|10-4
