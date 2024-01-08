In Mid-Carolina 1A/2A action on Monday, January 8, North Moore High School will host Graham High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Graham vs. North Moore Game Information

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Robbins, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.