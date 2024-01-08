Alamance County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Alamance County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graham High School at North Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Robbins, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
