The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) travel to face the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons' 60.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 56.4 the Hurricanes give up.

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Wake Forest is 3-5.

Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 6.1 more points per game (71.1) than the Demon Deacons allow (65.0).

When Miami (FL) puts up more than 65.0 points, it is 8-1.

Wake Forest has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

This year the Hurricanes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Demon Deacons concede.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62)

11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.8 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62) Kaia Harrison: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.8 PTS, 57.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Alexandria Scruggs: 7.8 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

7.8 PTS, 49.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Alyssa Andrews: 3.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

