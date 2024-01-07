Tom Hoge is in the field from January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii, taking on a par-73, 7,596-yard course.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

Tom Hoge Insights

Hoge has finished better than par 11 times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 18 rounds.

Hoge has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five appearances, Hoge has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hoge has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -4 279 0 16 1 1 $2.8M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Hoge finished third when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 6,997 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 73 that registers at 7,596 yards, 599 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Courses that Hoge has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,287 yards, 309 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Hoge's Last Time Out

Hoge was rather mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 66th percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP placed him in the 48th percentile.

Hoge was better than just 0% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Hoge fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other participants averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hoge carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Hoge had the same number of birdies or better (five) as the tournament average on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that most recent outing, Hoge's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (the field's average was worse, at 9.3).

Hoge ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hoge recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.0).

