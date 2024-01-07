The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Terrace Marshall Jr. get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Marshall will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall's stat line this year displays 18 catches for 134 yards. He averages 19.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 32 times.

Marshall does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 1 11 0

Rep Terrace Marshall Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.