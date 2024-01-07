The field for the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii will feature Sungjae Im. The par-73 course spans 7,596 yards and the purse is $20,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from January 4-7.

Looking to place a bet on Sungjae Im at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Im Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Sungjae Im Insights

Im has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five events, Im has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.

Im has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Im will try to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 19 -8 277 0 20 1 7 $6.5M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Im's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been ninth.

Im made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Im finished 13th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards, 595 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard par 73 for this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Plantation Course at Kapalua has a recent scoring average of -11.

The courses that Im has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,307 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

He finished in the 75th percentile on par 4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 4.05 strokes on those 40 holes.

Im was better than 35% of the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Im recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Im carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.8).

Im's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the tournament average of five.

In that most recent outing, Im had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Im finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Im had an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.