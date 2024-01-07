Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (13-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-3) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-59 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Gamecocks are coming off of an 89-66 win over Florida in their last game on Thursday.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Gamecocks secured an 89-66 victory over Florida. The Bulldogs' last contest on Thursday ended in a 71-66 loss to Vanderbilt. In the win, Te-Hina Paopao paced the Gamecocks with 17 points. Jerkaila Jordan totaled 21 points, two rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Mississippi State 59

Top 25 Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks defeated the No. 15 Utah Utes in a 78-69 win on December 10, which was their best victory of the season.

The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 24) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 26) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 37) on November 30

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

Against the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs notched their signature win of the season on November 19, a 63-62 road victory.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Mississippi State has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the sixth-most in Division I. But it also has three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 12th-most.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 85) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 97) on November 26

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 14

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG%

9.1 PTS, 3 BLK, 57.8 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.5 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 54.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 51 FG%

Mississippi State Leaders

Jordan: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60)

17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 47.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (20-for-60) Jessika Carter: 14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 2 BLK, 51.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55)

9.9 PTS, 6.1 AST, 43 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (23-for-55) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 41.8 3PT% (38-for-91) Erynn Barnum: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 45.6 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 39.8 points per game (scoring 90.8 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball while allowing 51 per contest to rank seventh in college basketball) and have a +517 scoring differential overall.

The Gamecocks are posting 100.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 21.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (79.4).

South Carolina is surrendering 40 points per game this season in home games, which is 16.6 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (56.6).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 21 points per game, with a +336 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 57.8 per contest (67th in college basketball).

At home the Bulldogs are scoring 80.1 points per game, 10.3 more than they are averaging away (69.8).

At home Mississippi State is allowing 51.2 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than it is on the road (64.8).

The Bulldogs are posting 80.1 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.3 more than their average for the season (78.8).

